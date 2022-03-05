China plans 7.1% defence spending rise this year, outpacing GDP target
China will spend 7.1% more on defence this year, outpacing last year's hike and the government's modest economic growth forecast as Premier Li Keqiang seeks to safeguard the country's sovereignty, security and development interests.
Li pledged to enhance military training and combat readiness for the People's Liberation Army, which is developing an array of weapons from stealth fighters to aircraft carriers.
The spending figure, set at 1.45 trillion yuan ($229.47 billion) in the national budget released on Saturday, is closely watched by China's neighbours and in Washington as a barometer of how aggressively the country will beef up its military.
This year's 7.1% hike marks the seventh consecutive single-digit increase, but is the fastest pace since the 7.5% proposed for 2019.
It also comes in above targeted slower economic growth of around 5.5% amid domestic headwinds for the world's second largest economy, including a downturn in the country's vast real estate sector and lacklustre consumption.
China is nervous about challenges on several fronts, ranging from Chinese-claimed Taiwan to U.S. naval and air missions in the disputed South China Sea near Chinese-occupied islands and a festering border dispute with India.
Li, in his state-of-the-nation address to the largely rubber-stamp legislature, said this year the government would move faster to modernise the military's logistics and asset management systems, and build a modern weaponry and equipment management system.
"We will continue the reform of national defence and the military and step up innovations in defence science and technology," he added.
"Government at all levels must give strong support to the development of national defence and the armed forces, so unity between the military and government and between the military and the people will remain rock solid."
The budget gives only a raw figure for military expenditure, with no breakdown. Many diplomats and foreign experts believe Beijing under-reports the real number.
China's reported defence budget in 2022 is less than a third of proposed U.S. spending.
President Joe Biden is expected to ask Congress for a U.S. defence budget exceeding $770 billion for the next fiscal year as the Pentagon seeks to modernize the military, sources told Reuters last month.
China has long argued that it needs to close the gap with the United States. China, for example, has two aircraft carriers, compared with 11 in active service for the United States.
Beijing routinely says that spending for defensive purposes is a comparatively low percentage of its GDP and that critics want to demonize it as a threat to world peace.
Kuo Yu-jen, a security expert at Taiwan's National Sun Yat-sen University's Institute of China and Asia-Pacific Studies, said Beijing was being forced to spend more on research and development in light of the China-U.S. technology war.
"Costs for China's third and fourth aircraft carriers are going up, too," he added.
-
Zelensky shows Kyiv office in video to counter reports he fled to Poland
For the second time since the war broke out between Russia ad Ukraine, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday posted a video claiming he had not fled contrary to what Russian media has claimed. Taking to his Instagram, Zelensky posted a video showing his Kyiv office and an official sitting there. "I am in Kyiv. I am working here. Nobody has escaped," he wrote.
-
Ukraine's strategic port 'blockaded' by Russia on Day 10 of onslaught: 10 update
Two rounds of ceasefire talks have already happened and the third round is expected to be held next week.
-
In alarming curbs, Russia cuts Facebook, Twitter access amid Ukraine war
If fake news "led to serious consequences, (the legislation) threatens imprisonment of up to 15 years", Russia's lower house said in a statement on Friday, news agency AFP reported.
-
56 killed, 65 injured in major bomb blast inside Peshawar mosque during prayer
At least 30 people were killed and dozens were injured in Peshawar on Friday after an explosion near the Qissa Khwani Bazaar area, reports said. Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan, as quoted by Pakistani media, said according to initial reports, two attackers tried to enter the mosque and fired at police officers present on duty. The blast inside the mosque took place after the firing incident.
-
Russia-Ukraine agree on humanitarian corridors, 22 die in Chernihiv: Top updates
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his 90-minute phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day, said that his country will achieve its goals of the military operation in Ukraine no matter what.