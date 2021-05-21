Home / World News / China reports 24 new Covid-19 cases versus 12 a day earlier
world news

China reports 24 new Covid-19 cases versus 12 a day earlier

Covid-19 in China: The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 25 from 16 a day earlier.
Reuters | | Posted by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 06:21 AM IST
Total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,944, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.(AFP)

China reported 24 new Covid-19 cases on May 20, up from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 25 from 16 a day earlier.

Total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,944, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china coronavirus coronavirus vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP