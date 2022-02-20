China reports Covid surge, UK to allow movement of people infected with virus

China reported a spike in daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with 195 new infections in the mainland on Saturday, up from 137 cases a day earlier. China’s National Health Commission said in a statement that 94 of the new Covid cases were imported while 101 were locally transmitted. Mainland China has so far reported 107,707 confirmed infections and 4,636 deaths.

Hong Kong is also witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases as authorities ramp up the provision of isolation units and treatment centres with help of mainland construction teams. As the global financial hub reported 6,063 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the Hong Kong administration said that the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal would be turned into a dedicated Covid facility.

"We are under a critical situation amid this smokeless battle," Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam said in a statement.

Meanwhile, protesters in Canada, angry over Covid restrictions and the federal government’s policies, retreated after hundreds of police in riot gear retook control of streets in Ottawa to end the siege. Police said that some smaller protests continued but "this unlawful occupation is over. We will continue with our mission until it is complete.”

Britain plans to set out plans next week to remove self-isolation requirements for people infected with Covid, a move that health experts think could be risky. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement that “Covid will not suddenly disappear, and we need to learn to live with this virus and continue to protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms.”

In England, currently, people are advised to isolate if they have Covid-19 symptoms or test positive. They are legally required to self-isolate for at least five days if instructed to by public health officials.

