China, Russia ‘rock solid’ friends, will send aid to Ukraine: Wang Yi

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Monday described Sino-Russia friendship as “rock solid” in the backdrop of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine as he pledged that the Chinese Red Cross will provide humanitarian aid to the eastern European country “as soon as possible”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nearly two weeks into Russia sending troops into Ukraine, China has refused to condemn Moscow’s attack or call it an invasion while asking Western countries to respect Russia’s “legitimate security concerns”.

“Solving complex problems requires calmness and rationality, rather than adding fuel to the fire and intensifying contradictions,” Wang said, addressing his annual press conference on the sidelines of the yearly meeting of the National People’s Congress, China’s legislature.

Wang, who is also a state councillor, said the causes of the “Ukraine situation” were “complex” and used a traditional Chinese expression, that “three feet of ice does not form in a single day”.

“China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in pushing for peace and promoting talks, and is willing to work with the international community to carry out necessary mediation when needed,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He described the China-Russia relationship as “the world’s most crucial bilateral relationship”, which “is conducive to world peace, stability and development”.

The friendship between the two peoples is rock-solid, and both sides’ future cooperation prospects are very vast,” said Wang Yi.

The foreign minister referred to last month’s China-Russia partnership commitment - agreed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s China’s visit - as “clearly and unmistakably showing the world” that both countries “jointly oppose the revival of the Cold War mentality and stoking ideological confrontations”.

The international community should focus their efforts on facilitating Russia-Ukraine talks and preventing large-scale humanitarian crises, Wang Yi said, noting that China has done some work while maintaining close contacts with relevant parties.

Noting that China will continue its efforts to overcome the humanitarian crisis, Wang announced that the Red Cross Society of China will provide Ukraine with a batch of emergency humanitarian supplies as soon as possible.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Official news agency, Xinhua, quoted Wang calling for ensuring the safety of foreign nationals in Ukraine, allowing them safe departure and helping them return to their home countries.