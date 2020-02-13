e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / China sacks party chiefs at coronavirus-stricken epicentre

China sacks party chiefs at coronavirus-stricken epicentre

The removals are the latest in a purge that saw Hubei’s two most senior health officials fired earlier this week as criticism grows over the way the outbreak has been handled, with claims of under-reporting.

world Updated: Feb 13, 2020 10:29 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Beijing
A family wearing masks and make-shift protection gear wait for their train at the Hongqiao High-speed Railway Station in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. The province reported a dramatic spike in virus cases Thursday, raising the total number of nationwide infections to nearly 60,000 after Hubei authorities changed the way they count infections -- fuelling fears over a lack of transparency.
A family wearing masks and make-shift protection gear wait for their train at the Hongqiao High-speed Railway Station in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. The province reported a dramatic spike in virus cases Thursday, raising the total number of nationwide infections to nearly 60,000 after Hubei authorities changed the way they count infections -- fuelling fears over a lack of transparency.(Bloomberg)
         

China has sacked the top political leaders of virus-stricken Hubei province and its capital Wuhan, the highest-profile figures to be removed so far in a crisis that has killed 1,355.

The removals are the latest in a purge that saw Hubei’s two most senior health officials fired earlier this week as criticism grows over the way the outbreak has been handled, with claims of under-reporting.

The province reported a dramatic spike in virus cases Thursday, raising the total number of nationwide infections to nearly 60,000 after Hubei authorities changed the way they count infections -- fuelling fears over a lack of transparency.

Jiang Chaoliang, Hubei’s party secretary, will be replaced by Shanghai mayor Ying Yong, while Wuhan party chief Ma Guoqiang will be replaced by an official from Shandong, Xinhua news agency reported.

Thursday’s spike came as Hubei officials said they were correcting previous diagnoses to include people “clinically diagnosed” with the virus, adding 14,840 new cases to its total.

The new system means doctors can use lung imaging, rather than solely laboratory tests.

The virus is believed to have originated late last year at a seafood market in Hubei province’s capital Wuhan.

Pressure on local officials for their perceived incompetence has mounted particularly after the death last week of a Chinese doctor who was punished by Wuhan authorities for raising the alarm about the new virus.

Wuhan authorities also faced criticism in January for going ahead with an annual public banquet for 40,000 families just days before the city was placed on lockdown.

Other changes have been taking place in the province, including the sacking of a top Red Cross official in Wuhan for dereliction of duty and the removal of health officials in other cities.

tags
top news
List reasons for giving tickets to candidates with criminal cases: SC to parties
List reasons for giving tickets to candidates with criminal cases: SC to parties
Arvind Kejriwal oath-taking will be Delhi specific affair, says AAP’s Gopal Rai
Arvind Kejriwal oath-taking will be Delhi specific affair, says AAP’s Gopal Rai
‘Pak decision on Hafiz Saeed right before FATF meet’: Govt questions efficacy
‘Pak decision on Hafiz Saeed right before FATF meet’: Govt questions efficacy
Punjab cops seek Indian Air Force’s help to counter UAVs
Punjab cops seek Indian Air Force’s help to counter UAVs
‘Not first accident in world’: MLA’s son questioned in hit-and-run case
‘Not first accident in world’: MLA’s son questioned in hit-and-run case
Bugatti may soon showcase ‘slower’ Chiron with top speed of 420 kmph
Bugatti may soon showcase ‘slower’ Chiron with top speed of 420 kmph
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news