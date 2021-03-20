Home / World News / China says it will discuss climate, other issues with US
world news

China says it will discuss climate, other issues with US

The two countries feuded over journalist visas and consulates during the Trump administration, and climate change is seen as one area where they may be able to cooperate.
AP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:18 PM IST
China US have put aside their quarrel on virus origins to sign a trade deal.(afp)

China said Saturday that it had agreed with the US to take up climate change and a handful of other issues, signaling a possible modicum of progress at recently concluded talks that were otherwise marked by acrimonious public exchanges over the issues that divide the world's two largest economies.

The official Xinhua News Agency said in a dispatch from Anchorage, Alaska, where the two-day meeting wrapped up Friday, that China and the U.S. had decided to set up a working group on climate change and hold talks “to facilitate activities of ... diplomatic and consular missions” and on issues related to each other's journalists.

The two countries feuded over journalist visas and consulates during the Trump administration, and climate change is seen as one area where they may be able to cooperate.

Senior Biden administration officials held their first face-to-face meeting with their Chinese counterparts in Alaska since taking office earlier this year. The talks opened with tense and extended exchanges over human rights before television cameras, before they retreated behind closed doors.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

EU threatens AstraZeneca with export ban

1 dead, 5 wounded in Dallas nightclub shooting: Police

Missiles in Aramco attacks were made in Iran: Saudi Arabia

Denmark reports two cases of blood clots after administering AstraZeneca shot

The Xinhua report did not provide any details on the climate change working group, other than to say both countries were committed to enhancing communication and cooperation in the field.

It also said the the two sides discussed adjusting Covid-19 travel and visa policies and reciprocal arrangements for vaccination of their diplomats.

While the report said both countries agreed to hold talks on consular missions and journalists, it did not mention the previous disputes.

The U.S. ordered the closing of the Chinese consulate in Houston last year, and China responded by closing he U.S. consulate in the city of Chengdu.

Chinese journalists in the U.S. and foreign journalists working for U.S. media in China are now being granted only three-month stays, adding uncertainty to their work, though those stays have been generally renewed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP