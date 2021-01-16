China says recent mainland Covid-19 outbreak caused by imported case: Report
Broadcaster CCTV cited National Health Commission Minister Ma Xiaowei as making the remarks at a government meeting.
Reuters, Shanghai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:34 AM IST
Clusters of cases in China's Covid-19 outbreak in its northern provinces such as Hebei, Liaoning and Heilongjiang, as well as the capital Beijing since December have been caused by cases from overseas, state media reported on Saturday.
Broadcaster CCTV cited National Health Commission Minister Ma Xiaowei as making the remarks at a government meeting.