China says top diplomat's visit to Russia opportunity for steady relations

China would like to take top diplomat Wang Yi's visit to Russia as an opportunity to promote the steady development of relations, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"China is willing to take the opportunity to work with Russia to promote bilateral relations along the direction set by the two heads of state," ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing.

