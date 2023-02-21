Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China says top diplomat's visit to Russia opportunity for steady relations

China says top diplomat's visit to Russia opportunity for steady relations

world news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 01:19 PM IST

China-Russia Relations: China is willing to take the opportunity to work with Russia to promote bilateral relations along the direction set by the two heads of state," ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said

China-Russia Relations: A China's flag flutters.(Reuters)
Reuters |

China would like to take top diplomat Wang Yi's visit to Russia as an opportunity to promote the steady development of relations, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Read more: Vladimir Putin to address major speech on Ukraine war

"China is willing to take the opportunity to work with Russia to promote bilateral relations along the direction set by the two heads of state," ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
china
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP