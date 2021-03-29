Home / World News / China says US, UK, EU and Canada seek to destabilise China
world news

China says US, UK, EU and Canada seek to destabilise China

Xu Guixiang made the remarks during a press briefing while rejecting accusations of genocide being committed in the western Chinese region.
Reuters | , Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 07:15 AM IST
FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, EU and Chinese flags at the Europa building in Brussels. China’s European Union envoy on Wednesday Jan. 27, 2021, is urging the 27-nation European bloc to deepen its ties with his country even further and says he hopes the EU’s desire for “strategic autonomy” will guide its foreign policy in the future .(John Thys/FILE via AP)(AP)

The United States, Britain, the European Union and Canada have engaged in political manipulation to destabilise China, a spokesman for the regional government of Xinjiang said on Monday.

Xu Guixiang made the remarks during a press briefing while rejecting accusations of genocide being committed in the western Chinese region and the sanctions announced by the western governments over human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china us ties
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP