China seeks to work with US, Europe to uphold multilateralism

Biden on Friday drew a sharp contrast with the foreign policy of his predecessor, Donald Trump, and urged democracies to work together to challenge abuses by autocratic states such as China and Russia.
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:09 PM IST
China, the United States and Europe should work together to uphold multilateralism, after U.S. President Joe Biden called for democracies to coordinate their approach to China, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Monday.

