China students can now get a masters' in Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption drive

Published on Nov 06, 2022 02:54 PM IST

China: The universities have listed the subject as a key programme this year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping.(AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

China has introduced academic programmes on anti-corruption to train students for long-term deployment of president Xi Jinping’s signature campaign, a report said. Sixteen universities in China will establish majors in discipline inspection and supervision for undergraduate studies, South China Morning Post said.

Tan Zongze, the dean of the school of discipline inspection and supervision of Southwest university of political science and law, said that graduates with such majors would get a law degree and work for the national agencies for discipline inspection.

The universities have listed the subject as a key programme this year and plans to offer master’s and doctoral degree programmes next year.

The anti-corruption system in China has seen a major overhaul after the communist party’s 18th national congress in 2012 when Xi Jinping came to power. The national supervisory commission- which was established in 2018- is the agency that oversees both party members and civil servants.

Xi Jinping hailed the drive as “an overwhelming victory” against corruption over the past 10 years in the communist party meeting last month.

Former Politburo standing committee member Zhou Yongkang and former central military commission vice-chairmen Xu Caihou and Guo Boxiong are major people sacked during the drive.

Story Saved
