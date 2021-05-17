China suggests ‘two-state solution’ to stop Israel-Palestine conflict

China has suggested a “two-state solution” and urged the US to shoulder its responsibilities in stopping the escalating Israel-Palestine tension at the UN Security Council meeting (UNSC) held on Sunday.

Putting forward a four-point proposal in context of the ongoing tension, Chinese state councillor and foreign minister, Wang Yi said a “a two-state” solution was the “…fundamental way out”.

China, he said, would again push the council to try and agree to a statement.

The UN meet was held in the backdrop of violence in the region in which nearly 200 people, majority of them Palestinians including dozens of children, have been killed so far.

“China supports the two sides resuming peace talks based on a “two-state solution” as soon as possible, to establish an independent State of Palestine that enjoys full sovereignty with East Jerusalem as its capital and based on the 1967 border, and fundamentally realise the peaceful coexistence of Palestine and Israel, realise the harmonious coexistence of the Arab and Jewish nations, and realise lasting peace in the Middle East,” Wang was quoted as saying by Chinese official media at the virtual UNSC debate on Palestine.

Wang said because of the obstruction of the US, the UNSC has not been able to speak with one voice on Palestine.

The Chinese diplomat was referring to Washington’s efforts to block the UNSC from issuing a joint statement on Israeli violence in Palestine. “We call upon the US to shoulder its responsibilities, adjust position,” Wang added.

Besides the two-state solution, Wang’s four-point proposition included the immediate ceasefire and cessation of violence, humanitarian assistance including lifting the blockade and siege of Gaza at the earliest and ensuring international support in reducing the tension.

“…international support is an obligation. The UNSC must take vigorous action on the Palestine-Israel conflict, reiterate its firm support for a “two-state solution”, and push the situation to cool down at an early date,” Wang said.

In a separate phone call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during the weekend, Wang said China, as the president of the Security Council for May, has pushed the council to hold two emergency consultations on the Palestine-Israel conflict, and has drafted a press statement, in a bid to guide the council to take actions, he added.

“But regrettably, the council has so far failed to reach an agreement, with the United States standing on the opposite side of international justice, Wang said, urging all members of the council to shoulder their due responsibilities and make effective efforts to maintain regional peace and security.”

China will continue to firmly support the just cause of the Palestinian people to strive for the restoration of their legitimate national rights, support a just solution to the current issue through political dialogue, and support the UN, the League of Arab States, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in playing a constructive role in this regard, Wang said.

“The death toll in Gaza jumped to 188 overnight, including 55 children, amid an intensive Israeli air and artillery barrage since the fighting erupted last Monday. Ten people have been killed in Israel, including two children, in thousands of rocket attacks by Hamas and other militant groups,” Reuters said in a report.