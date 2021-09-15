China tells Taliban it will not interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs

China has assured the Taliban government in Afghanistan that Beijing respects its sovereignty and territorial integrity and will not interfere in its internal affairs.

In a meeting with acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul on Tuesday, Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu said Beijing hopes that a “broad and inclusive” political structure is being established in Afghanistan.

The assurance from China comes on the same day Beijing said it will donate three million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Afghanistan in the first batch with more emergency supplies to follow.

The vaccines will be part of the $31 million worth of food, winter weather supplies, vaccines, and medicine that Beijing pledged to provide Kabul earlier this month.

In Kabul, Wang Yi told Amir Khan Muttaqi: “China respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, will not interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs, and supports the Afghan people to independently choose a development path that suits their national conditions.”

This was the second publicised high-level China-Afghanistan meet in Kabul after the Taliban swept to power last month.

In late August, Abdul Salam Hanafi, the deputy head of the Taliban political met Ambassador Wang Yu in Kabul.

During his Tuesday meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Wang Yi thanked the Afghan side for its efforts to protect the safety of Chinese citizens, Chinese-funded enterprises, and the embassy in Afghanistan.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, according to a report in Chinese official media, thanked China for its support and assistance, saying that China is Afghanistan’s friendly neighbour and its policy towards Afghanistan has always been fair and objective.

With the help of China and the international community, Amir Khan Muttaqi said Afghanistan hopes to continuously improve its governance capabilities to better combat terrorism.

He added that Afghanistan will never allow any forces to use the Afghan territory to do things that endanger the interests of China and other countries

In Geneva, Chen Xu, head of the Chinese Mission to the UN, said China will donate, in the first batch, three million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Afghanistan, with more emergency supplies to follow.

“China has decided to urgently provide food, materials for winter, Covid-19 vaccines, and medicines worth 200 million yuan ($31 million) to Afghanistan,” Chen Xu said.

“China will continue to respect the Afghan people’s wish and needs, and do its best to support Afghanistan in its peaceful reconstruction and economic development,” Chen Xu told the High-level Ministerial Meeting on the Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan.

Chen Xu also said that China supports the UN in playing a bigger role in alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and helping Afghanistan achieve a smooth transition and embark on the path of peaceful development at an early date.

“China welcomes UN’s flash appeal for humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, supports UN to strengthen cooperation with other multilateral mechanisms related to the Afghanistan issue and form synergy by complementing each other,” he was quoted as saying by the official news agency, Xinhua.

He told the meeting that under the current circumstances, the international community needs to step up assistance to Afghanistan.

The United States and its allies were more obligated to provide economic, livelihood and humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, Chen Xu said.