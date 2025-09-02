China to allow visa-free travel for Russians on 'trial basis' after Xi-Putin meet
ByShivam Pratap Singh
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 01:00 pm IST
The visa exemption will be for a year from September 15, with a maximum period for entry to China set at 30 days.
China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it will extend visa-free travel to ordinary passport holders from Russia on a trial basis. This comes after talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, a day after the Tianjin SCO Summit 2025, in Beijing.
During their bilateral meeting in Beijing on Tuesday ahead of a massive military parade, Putin told Xi Jinping that their countries' ties were at an “unprecedented level”.
According to a pooled live feed, Putin told his Chinese counterpart that "our close communication reflects the strategic nature of Russian-Chinese ties, which are currently at an unprecedented level."
In a nod to cooperation between the two countries during the war, Putin said, "We were always together then, and we remain together now."