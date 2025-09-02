China to allow visa-free travel for Russians on 'trial basis' after Xi-Putin meet

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it will extend visa-free travel to ordinary passport holders from Russia on a trial basis.

This comes after talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, a day after the Tianjin SCO Summit 2025, in Beijing. Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping walk at Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing on September 2, 2025.(AFP)

The visa exemption will be for a year from September 15, with a maximum period for entry to China set at 30 days.

During their bilateral meeting in Beijing on Tuesday ahead of a massive military parade, Putin told Xi Jinping that their countries' ties were at an “unprecedented level”.

According to a pooled live feed, Putin told his Chinese counterpart that "our close communication reflects the strategic nature of Russian-Chinese ties, which are currently at an unprecedented level."

In a nod to cooperation between the two countries during the war, Putin said, "We were always together then, and we remain together now."