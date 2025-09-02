Search
Tue, Sept 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

China to allow visa-free travel for Russians on 'trial basis' after Xi-Putin meet

ByShivam Pratap Singh
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 01:00 pm IST

The visa exemption will be for a year from September 15, with a maximum period for entry to China set at 30 days.

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it will extend visa-free travel to ordinary passport holders from Russia on a trial basis.
This comes after talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, a day after the Tianjin SCO Summit 2025, in Beijing.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping walk at Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing on September 2, 2025.(AFP)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping walk at Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing on September 2, 2025.(AFP)

The visa exemption will be for a year from September 15, with a maximum period for entry to China set at 30 days.

During their bilateral meeting in Beijing on Tuesday ahead of a massive military parade, Putin told Xi Jinping that their countries' ties were at an “unprecedented level”.

According to a pooled live feed, Putin told his Chinese counterpart that "our close communication reflects the strategic nature of Russian-Chinese ties, which are currently at an unprecedented level."

In a nod to cooperation between the two countries during the war, Putin said, "We were always together then, and we remain together now."

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / China to allow visa-free travel for Russians on 'trial basis' after Xi-Putin meet
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On