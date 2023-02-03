Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China to fully resume travel with Hong Kong, Macau on February 6

world news
Updated on Feb 03, 2023 07:30 AM IST

Covid in China: China will drop existing quotas and scrap a mandatory COVID-19 test that was required before travelling.

Covid In China: Travelers with their luggage arrive at a departure hall to catch their trains at the West Railway Station in Beijing.(AP)
Reuters |

China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said on Friday that cross border travel between the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau would fully resume from Feb. 6, dropping existing quotas and scrapping a mandatory COVID-19 test that was required before travelling.

Topics
china
