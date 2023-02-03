China to fully resume travel with Hong Kong, Macau on February 6
Updated on Feb 03, 2023 07:30 AM IST
Covid in China: China will drop existing quotas and scrap a mandatory COVID-19 test that was required before travelling.
Reuters |
China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said on Friday that cross border travel between the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau would fully resume from Feb. 6, dropping existing quotas and scrapping a mandatory COVID-19 test that was required before travelling.
