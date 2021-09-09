China to remain in touch with Afghan govt

China on Wednesday said the formation of a caretaker Taliban government in Afghanistan was a “necessary step” in pursuing post-war reconstruction, adding that it is ready to maintain communication with the country’s new leaders.

It is a “necessary step for Afghanistan to restore domestic order and pursue post-war reconstruction”, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, told CGTN.

Wang Wenbin made the same comment when asked to respond to a query on whether Beijing will recognise the new government in Kabul at a ministry briefing. “We hope the new Afghanistan authorities will listen broadly to people of all races and factions, so as to meet the aspirations of its own peoples and the expectations of the international community,” he said.

$31mn aid announced

China announced on Wednesday that it would donate 200 million yuan ($31 million) worth of aid, including grains, winter supplies and coronavirus vaccines to Afghanistan.

State councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi announced the donation in a meeting held by video link with counterparts and senior diplomats from Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.