China urges US to stop 'arming' Taiwan

China's defence ministry on Friday urged the United States to stop "arming" Taiwan, after the US State Department approved a possible $500 million sale to the island of infrared search and track systems for F-16 fighter jets, as well as other equipment.

US State Department approved a possible $500 million sale to the island of infrared search and track systems for F-16 fighter jets(Representative image)

"China urges the US side to effectively fulfil its commitment not to support the independence of Taiwan, to immediately stop arming Taiwan, and to stop enhancing US-Taiwan military ties," ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said in a statement.