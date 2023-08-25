Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
China urges US to stop 'arming' Taiwan

Reuters |
Aug 25, 2023 02:44 PM IST

China urges the US to effectively fulfil its commitment not to support Taiwan, to immediately stop arming Taiwan, and to stop enhancing US-Taiwan military ties.

China's defence ministry on Friday urged the United States to stop "arming" Taiwan, after the US State Department approved a possible $500 million sale to the island of infrared search and track systems for F-16 fighter jets, as well as other equipment.

US State Department approved a possible $500 million sale to the island of infrared search and track systems for F-16 fighter jets(Representative image)

"China urges the US side to effectively fulfil its commitment not to support the independence of Taiwan, to immediately stop arming Taiwan, and to stop enhancing US-Taiwan military ties," ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said in a statement.

