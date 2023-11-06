China's first major blizzard this season, record snowfall expected: Top updates

Heavy snow blanketed China’s northeastern region as schools were shut and transportation was halted in the first major snowstorm of the season. Major highways in the northeastern city of Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang province, were closed and flights canceled while elementary and middle schools also canceled classes. Here are top ten updates on China's blizzard:

The National Meteorological Center said that snowfall is likely to “breakthrough the historical records" for the same period. Heavy snowstorms are expected to continue in parts of Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning provinces. Delivery trucks were also stranded bumper to bumper, stretching 1 kilometer (0.6 mile) outside the city. Chaoyang city in Liaoning province and Chifeng in Inner Mongolia province also closed their schools and kindergartens. China’s weather authorities issued an orange alert, the second highest on a scale of four. Blizzards sweeping through central Mongolia since last Friday have killed eight and left one missing, China's official Xinhua news agency reported. Rescuers have been searching for 46 people after blizzards hit multiple Mongolian provinces, Xinhua said, adding 37 of those missing have been found. The hardest-hit areas in central Mongolia were blanketed by snow up to 34 cm (13.4 inches) thick, Xinhua said. Blizzards are expected to continue in the coming week in most parts of Mongolia, including the capital Ulaanbaatar, the news agency said. Local herdsmen, construction workers and drivers were urged to take extra precautions against possible disasters.

Snow removal vehicles move on a street amid a blizzard in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China.(Reuters)

