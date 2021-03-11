Home / World News / China will continue to work with WHO to seek Covid-19 origins: Premier
Li, speaking on Thursday at a media briefing at the end of China's annual session of parliament, said China had "acted in a fact-based manner and with an open, transparent and cooperative approach".
Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:30 PM IST
A healthcare worker in an ICU with a patient with Covid-19. (File photo)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the country would continue to work with the World Health Organization (WHO) in trying to find the origins of Covid-19, in response to a question on U.S. criticism that it was not transparent in sharing data on early cases with a WHO investigation earlier this year.

