Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China won’t give up on zero-tolerance Covid policy soon: Expert
world news

China won’t give up on zero-tolerance Covid policy soon: Expert

Expert Zhong Nanshan, who formulated China’s anti-Covid policy early last year, gave two reasons for the decision: The policy has helped put down local outbreaks and it is less costly than living with Covid-19 or reintroducing restrictions each time outbreaks recur.
Health workers conduct Covid-19 tests on travellers at the exit of Yantai Railway Station in China’s eastern Shandong province on Tuesday. China’s top respiratory expert has said the country will not give up its zero-tolerance towards Covid-19 policy any time soon (AFP)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 06:33 PM IST
By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Amit Chanda

China’s top respiratory expert has said the country will not give up its zero-tolerance towards Covid-19 policy any time soon, effectively indicating that Beijing will continue to keep its international borders closed or heavily controlled for the foreseeable future.

Expert Zhong Nanshan, who formulated China’s anti-Covid policy early last year, gave two reasons for the decision: The policy has helped put down local outbreaks and it is less costly than living with Covid-19 or reintroducing restrictions each time outbreaks recur.

“The policy (in China) will remain for a long time,” Zhong Nanshan told China’s state-run English channel, CGTN, adding that the time period will depend on the pandemic situation globally.

Zhong said the current 2% death rate of the disease globally, despite vaccination, is not tolerable in China. “Zero tolerance costs a lot indeed, but letting the virus spread costs more,” Zhong said. “No matter how well China does, once it opens up and has imported cases, transmission will definitely occur in the country. Therefore, I believe, for now, that the zero-transmission strategy is not too costly, but is in fact a relatively less costly method.”

RELATED STORIES

In a major outbreak in July-August, China counted a total of over 1,200 local infections.

In the ongoing outbreak, mostly concentrated in northern China, 538 local cases have been reported between October 17 and November 1.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 54 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, the national health commission (NHC) said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of the new local cases, the biggest number, 27, was reported in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang.

Beijing, according to the Xinhua news agency, reported four new local Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, all from the same family, taking the total number in the latest resurgence to 35 including 33 confirmed ones and two asymptomatic carriers.

The four cases were from Tiantongyuan, a neighbourhood in Beijing’s Changping district, reputed to be the largest residential area in Asia.

“Their confirmation led the community where they live to be labelled as a medium-risk region for the epidemic. Some 142,700 residents living in the community and neighbouring streets were given nucleic acid tests starting on Tuesday morning. The mass test is likely to be completed on the same day,” the Global Times reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Shanghai’s Disneyland on Tuesday announced it will resume operations on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, after nearly 70,000 nucleic acid tests conducted on visitors and staff present at the resort over the weekend, returned negative.

More than 33,000 visitors inside the park on Sunday were only allowed to leave after their Covid test results came negative as one confirmed patient had visited the resort on Saturday.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland had reached 97,314 by Monday while 4,636 had died of the infection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Salt sprinkled on our wounds': Saleh asks Ghani to release tapes with Khalilzad

Pakistan NSA says won’t attend meet on Afghanistan convened by India

Yahoo leaves China for good, cites 'challenging' environment

China asks families to stock up daily necessities, triggers speculation
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP