Xi says Iran-US war does not serve ‘common interests’, calls on BRICS to defend sovereignty

Chinese President Xi Jinping said at BRICS Summit on Saturday that the Middle East war does not serve ‘common interests’, China's state media reported. Jinping arrived in Delhi, India on Saturday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit which is being held in the backdrop of two wars – Iran-US and Russia-Ukraine. Track live updates on BRICS Summit

China's President Xi Jinping attends the BRICS summit in New Delhi, India, (via REUTERS)

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The Chinese leader also urged the BRICS countries to strengthen cooperation on Artificial Intelligence as he also called on the BRICS to oppose violations of other countries' sovereignty, interference in their internal affairs, Reuters reported.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Friday that Xi was expected to discuss major international issues and ways to deepen cooperation among BRICS members, the Associated Press reported.

The summit is focused on trade, investment and global conflicts, as the bloc seeks a bigger role in shaping the global agenda for emerging and developing countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and counterparts from the other eight BRICS members. The summit comes as wars in Ukraine and the West Asia conflict, along with rising US-China tensions, test the bloc’s ability to find common ground among countries with competing geopolitical interests.

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Deep Dive What did Xi Jinping say about the Middle East war at the BRICS summit? Xi Jinping stated that the Middle East war does not serve 'common interests', according to China's state media. How is China looking to handle differences with India during Xi Jinping's visit? China aims to work together with India and handle their differences through strategic guidance and mutual cooperation, as emphasized by a Chinese envoy ahead of Xi's visit. What is the significance of Xi Jinping's meeting with PM Modi at the BRICS summit? The meeting is significant as it allows the leaders to assess progress in normalizing relations and address long-standing issues, including the border dispute.