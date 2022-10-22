China's Communist party enshrines opposition to Taiwan independence
Published on Oct 22, 2022 11:41 AM IST
China Communist Party Meeting: "(The Congress) agrees to include in the Party Constitution statements on... resolutely opposing and deterring separatists seeking 'Taiwan independence'," the resolution said.
China's Communist Party enshrined its opposition to Taiwanese independence in its constitution on Saturday, according to a resolution released at the end of its twice-a-decade congress.
"(The Congress) agrees to include in the Party Constitution statements on... resolutely opposing and deterring separatists seeking 'Taiwan independence'," the resolution said.
