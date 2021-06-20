Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
China's daily Covid-19 cases fall to 23; tally at 91,587
China's daily Covid-19 cases fall to 23; tally at 91,587

All new cases were imported infections from overseas, with 12 reported in the southern province Guangdong, the National Health Commission said.
Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 07:41 AM IST
China reported 23 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the mainland for June 19, down from 30 infections a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Sunday.

The number of new asymptomatic infections fell to 20 from 42 a day earlier. China does not classify them as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China reached 91,587 by the end of June 19, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

