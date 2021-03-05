Home / World News / China's emissions grew 1.7% in 2020, only major economy to see increase in pandemic year: Report
world news

China's emissions grew 1.7% in 2020, only major economy to see increase in pandemic year: Report

China’s emissions grew by 1.7% from the previous year to the equivalent of 14,400 million metric tons of CO2, the group said in a report.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:45 PM IST
While the emissions growth was below the 3.3% average rate in the past decade, it raises concern about the nation’s ability to meet its 2060 carbon neutrality pledge, research firm Rhodium Group said.(AFP)

China was the only major economy to increase greenhouse gas emissions in 2020 as most of the world experienced an economic contraction due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to research firm Rhodium Group.

China’s emissions grew by 1.7% from the previous year to the equivalent of 14,400 million metric tons of CO2, the group said in a report. Although the country’s economic growth was below its recent annual target, a focus on heavy industry and property construction drove the increase in emissions. Output from the industry and construction sector increased by 2.8%, steel by 7% and cement and coal mining by 2.5% and 1.4% last year, the report said.

While the emissions growth was below the 3.3% average rate in the past decade, it raises concern about the nation’s ability to meet its 2060 carbon neutrality pledge, Rhodium said.

“If 2020 is any indication, it will require a significant departure from the status quo for China to shift away from its current fossil-heavy growth path,” the report said. “There will be increasing scrutiny on China’s plans for the coming decade to ensure that emissions peak as soon as possible.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

World no closer to answer on Covid-19 origins despite WHO probe: Expert

Pak govt not planning to buy Covid-19 vaccines; to rely on herd immunity

China’s emissions increased by 1.7% in 2020: Report

South Africa says in talks with African Union for vaccines for 10 million people

The world’s biggest emitter began its week-long National People’s Congress on Friday, announcing major green targets for its 14th Five Year Plan covering the period 2021 to 2025. In the plan, the first strategic blueprint since last September when Xi Jinping announced the net-zero emission goal, China outlined modest short-term climate goals. The country plans to reduce carbon emissions per unit of gross domestic product by 18% by 2025, the same level it targeted in the previous five-year plan. And a new target to reduce energy use per unit of GDP by 13.5% is lower than the 15% goal in its 13th Five Year Plan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china covid-19 greenhouse gas emission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP