Home / World News / China's no-fly zone on April 16 to affect about 33 flights: Taiwan

China's no-fly zone on April 16 to affect about 33 flights: Taiwan

Reuters |
Apr 13, 2023 10:01 AM IST

Beijing initially planned a no-fly zone from April 16-18, but Taiwan's transport ministry said this was later reduced to a period of just 27 minutes on Sunday.

China's plan to set up a no-fly zone to the north of Taiwan on April 16 will affect about 33 flights, Taiwan's official Central News Agency (CNA) reported, citing the island's transport minister, Wang Kwo-tsai.

A Shenzhen airline flight is seen taking off at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, Taiwan on Wednesday.(REUTERS)
A Shenzhen airline flight is seen taking off at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, Taiwan on Wednesday.(REUTERS)

The impact on flights was greatly reduced after Taiwan said it had successfully urged China to drastically narrow its plan to close air space north of the island, Wang was reported as saying.

Reuters first reported that Beijing had initially notified Taipei it would impose a no-fly zone from April 16-18, but Taiwan's transport ministry said this was later reduced to a period of just 27 minutes on Sunday morning after it protested.

Wang said the ministry had discussed with Japanese aviation authorities who will issue notices later on Thursday to boats and planes to avoid the area for that specific period on Sunday morning, the CNA said.

Also Read| China declares 'successful completion' of Taiwan military drills

Wang said the ban could add "less than one hour" of extra travel time to the affected flights as they will have to divert further south from their original routes.

Taiwan's transport ministry on Wednesday published a map showing what it labelled China's "aerospace activity zone" to the northeast of Taiwan and near a group of disputed islets called Diaoyu by China and Senkaku by Japan.

The development follows days of intense military drills that China has staged around Taiwan in response to President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California last week.

When China imposed air space restrictions during military drills last August, there were significant disruptions to flights in the region, with some aircraft required to carry extra fuel, according to OPSGROUP, an aviation industry cooperative that advises on flight risks.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china taiwan
china taiwan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out