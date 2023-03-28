Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
China's plan to curb online remarks that target businesses: Why the move

Reuters | | Posted by Animesh Chaturvedi
Mar 28, 2023 12:11 PM IST

China's Cyberspace Administration aims to tackle harmful online comments that harm the reputations of businesses and entrepreneurs, particularly private entities, and their brand image.

China plans to clamp down on malicious online comments that damage the reputation of businesses and entrepreneurs, said a Cyberspace Administration official on Tuesday.

"False information against enterprises and entrepreneurs, especially private enterprises and private entrepreneurs, appear from time to time, damaging the brand image of enterprises," said Shen Yue, an official with the Cyberspace Administration of China, when answering a question at a news briefing.

Shen said it also affects the normal production and operation of enterprises, resulting in economic losses.

