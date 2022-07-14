China's Shanghai issues red alert over heat conditions for 3rd time this summer

As China reels under extreme heat conditions, Shanghai - the city of 25 million residents - has issued its highest ‘red alert’ for extreme heat for the third time this summer on Thursday. Reportedly, the temperatures are expected to rise to at least 40 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours. In the last five days, Shanghai has issued three alerts over the heat conditions.

On Wednesday, Shanghai's temperature went up to 40.9 degrees Celsius - matching a record set in 2017. In Zhejiang province, a record high temperature of above 42 degrees Celsius was reported on Wednesday. The coastal provinces of Jiangsu and Fujian have also witnessed high temperatures.\

Reportedly, several people have died in China due to flooding and extremely high temperatures. In Henan, Sichuan, and Heilongjiang, several people have been hospitalized due to heatstroke.

The Yangtze River basin - encompassing megacities from Shanghai to Chongqing in the heartland - has suffered heat waves over the past week, reported news agency Reuters.

Meanwhile, due to the higher heat conditions, the demand for electricity has also risen - leading to a load on the power grids. As per National Development and Reform Commission, China's maximum power load hit an all-time high of 1.22 billion kilowatts on Tuesday, reported Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies)

