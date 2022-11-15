Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China's Xi Jinping at G20 warns against 'weaponisation' of food and energy

China's Xi Jinping at G20 warns against 'weaponisation' of food and energy

world news
Published on Nov 15, 2022 10:36 AM IST

Xi Jinping: "We must firmly oppose politicisation, instrumentalisation and weaponisation of food and energy problems," Xi Jinping said.

Xi Jinping: Chinese President Xi Jinping during the G20 leaders summit.(AP)
AFP |

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the G20 Tuesday against the "weaponisation" of food and energy, in a possible veiled criticism of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: At G20, Ukraine's Zelensky tells G19 'now is the time' to end Russia's war

"We must firmly oppose politicisation, instrumentalisation and weaponisation of food and energy problems," Xi told the summit in Bali, while also repeating his familiar opposition to Western sanctions policy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
xi jinping g20 summit
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP