China's Xi Jinping at G20 warns against 'weaponisation' of food and energy

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the G20 Tuesday against the "weaponisation" of food and energy, in a possible veiled criticism of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: At G20, Ukraine's Zelensky tells G19 'now is the time' to end Russia's war

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We must firmly oppose politicisation, instrumentalisation and weaponisation of food and energy problems," Xi told the summit in Bali, while also repeating his familiar opposition to Western sanctions policy.