China-Taiwan LIVE: China practices 'sealing off' Taiwan on day 3 of wargames
China-Taiwan LIVE UPDATES: China said fighter jets carrying "live ammunition" had conducted "simulated strikes" near Taiwan on Monday.
China simulated "sealing off" Taiwan during a third day of wargames around the self-ruled island on Monday, as the United States deployed a naval destroyer into Beijing-claimed waters in a show of force.
China said that its multiple batches of H-6K fighter jets carrying live ammunition, carried out multiple waves of simulated strikes on important targets on Taiwan. China launched the exercises in response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen last week meeting US House speaker Kevin McCarthy, an encounter it had warned would provoke a furious response.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 10 Apr 2023 11:39 AM
China practices blockades on last scheduled day of Taiwan drills
China's military carried out aerial and naval blockade drills around Taiwan on Monday, its last scheduled day of exercises, with a Chinese aircraft carrier joining in combat patrols as Taipei reported another surge of warplanes near the island, Reuters reported.
-
Mon, 10 Apr 2023 11:34 AM
US says naval destroyer sails through Beijing-claimed waters in South China Sea
The US Navy said its guided-missile destroyer the USS Milius sailed through waters claimed by Beijing in the South China Sea in a "freedom of navigation" operation on Monday, AFP reported.
-
Mon, 10 Apr 2023 11:29 AM
China military drills as intense as 2022: Taiwan's worrying assessment
China’s military drills in response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen transiting through the US are on par with the reaction seen by Beijing last year, Taiwan’s foreign minister said Monday, comments that come as the People’s Liberation Army held a third day of exercises. Read more
-
Mon, 10 Apr 2023 11:27 AM
China stages live-fire drills for ‘sealing off’ Taiwan: What we know so far
China simulated "sealing off" Taiwan during the third day of drills around the island. Beijing said that it launched the exercises in response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen last week meeting with US House speaker Kevin McCarthy. Read more