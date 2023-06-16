Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
China urges UK to stop 'political manipulation' over lawmaker sanctions

Reuters |
Jun 16, 2023 06:57 PM IST

The comments came after British foreign minister James Cleverly earlier this week called China's sanctioning of British parliamentarians "deplorable".

China has urged Britain to stop "political manipulation" and interference in its internal affairs, according to a foreign ministry fax sent to Reuters on Friday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping.(Reuters)

"The British side unlawfully sanctioned Chinese personnel based on false information in the first place, and China took counter-measures which were entirely justified and reasonable," the ministry said in the fax.

