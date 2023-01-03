‘Deeply impressed by Americans': China foreign minister's surprising praise

New Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang did not hold back in his praise for Americans after he stepped down as Beijing's top envoy in Washington. His comments signaled a warming of ties between the two countries whose relations have been strained recently amid tensions over Taiwan.

“I have been deeply impressed by so many hard-working, friendly and talented American people that I met,” Qin Gang tweeted adding that he had “made many friends across the US.”

Qin Gang also said that he would continue to “support the growth of China-US relations” and promote peace and development between the two countries- a sign of Beijing's softer diplomatic touch. US president Joe Biden and his China counterpart Xi Jinping held talks in November.

US and China's talks had halted following house speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August following which Beijing conducted unprecedented military drills around the island, vowing to someday control Taiwan.

During his year in US, Qin Gang showed a warmer side of Chinese diplomacy, shooting free throws at a Washington Wizards basketball game and riding in a Tesla with Elon Musk. He also continued to talk moderately on topics like Russia-Ukraine war and downplayed the risk of a war with Taiwan.

Qin Gang has replaced Wang Yi, who was recently promoted to the Communist Party’s top foreign policy role- head of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission.

