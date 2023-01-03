Home / World News / Pakistan's energy conservation plan amid crisis: Close markets in evenings

Pakistan's energy conservation plan amid crisis: Close markets in evenings

world news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 03:48 PM IST

Pakistan Economy: Pakistan's Consumer Price Index (CPI)- the inflation monitor- rose to 24.5 per cent in December from 12.3 per cent in the same period last year.

Pakistan: People ride a motorbike at sunrise on New Year's Day in the city of Lahore.(AP)
Pakistan: People ride a motorbike at sunrise on New Year's Day in the city of Lahore.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Pakistan ordered all malls and markets to close by 8:30 pm as it initiated measures under its new energy conservation plan, the country's defence minister said as per news agency Reuters.

Read more: 1,667= 30,000? Police constable exam in Pakistan amid unemployment crisis

Khawaja Asif said that that measures approved by the cabinet and aim to save the cash-strapped country some 62 billion Pakistani rupees. This comes as Pakistan faces a severe economic crisis amid persistent inflationary pressures.

Pakistan's Consumer Price Index (CPI)- the inflation monitor- rose to 24.5 per cent in December from 12.3 per cent in the same period last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) noted. The inflation rate was not concomitant with the ministry of finance's expectations, which ranged from 21 per cent to 23 per cent, Geo News reported.

Read more: Pakistan railways' crisis spirals as trains run with 3-day oil reserves: Report

Experts believe that inflation has been rising in Pakistan due to the impact of higher international commodity prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, damage to crops due to devastating floods in the country and rupee depreciation.

Watch: People in Pakistan fill cooking gas in plastic balloons amid crisis

Food inflation also surged in the country by 32.7 per cent in cities and 37.9 per cent in villages/towns last month, data showed. This reflects a significant rise in prices of perishable and non-perishable food products compared to the same period last year, Geo News reported.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
pakistan
pakistan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out