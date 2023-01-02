Watch: People in Pakistan fill cooking gas in plastic balloons amid crisis

People in Pakistan were compelled to use plastic bags to fulfill their LPG (cooking gas) needs, as seen in videos widely shared on social media. People in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province used plastic bags to store LPG as the country faces a dip in the stock of cooking gas cylinders amid a shortage of supply.

According to local media reports, people in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have not been provided with gas connections since 2007, whereas Hangu city has been deprived of gas connection for the last two years.

People could be seen storing gas in plastic bags in videos on social media. The videos cannot be independently verified by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government increased the prices of wheat flour, sugar and ghee by 25 to 62 per cent for sale through the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) with immediate effect to reduce the impact of untargeted subsidies, The Dawn reported.

“The beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) would be exempt from the price increase, while the limit for subsidised purchases from the USC has also been curtailed,” the report said.

The price of sugar under the new rates has been increased to 89 per kg from 70 per kg, an increase by 27 per cent while the price of ghee has increased to 375 per kg from 75 per kg. Wheat flour price has also been increased to 64.8 per kg from 40 per kg, marking a 62 per cent increase.

"However, their monthly purchasing limits have been capped to avoid the misuse of subsidies. Therefore, BISP beneficiaries under PMT-32 would be allowed to purchase a maximum of 40kg of wheat flour, 5kg of sugar and 5kg of ghee per month," reported The Dawn.

