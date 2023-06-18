Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Taiwan ‘most prominent risk’ in China-US relations: Beijing's top envoy to US

Taiwan ‘most prominent risk’ in China-US relations: Beijing's top envoy to US

AFP |
Jun 18, 2023 09:37 PM IST

"The Taiwan issue is the core of China's core interests, the most important issue," Qin Gang told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

China's foreign minister said Sunday that Taiwan posed "the most prominent risk" in relations with the United States, state media reported, as top diplomats from the two countries met in Beijing.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang. (AFP)

"The Taiwan issue is the core of China's core interests, the most important issue in China-US relations and the most prominent risk," Qin Gang told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
china taiwan foreign minister united states
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP