Home / World News / Chinese capital Beijing reels under heavy sandstorms
world news

Chinese capital Beijing reels under heavy sandstorms

The China Meteorological Administration announced a yellow alert on Monday morning, saying that the sandstorms had spread from Inner Mongolia into the provinces of Gansu, Shanxi and Hebei, which surrounds Beijing.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Cars are driven along a street amid a sandstorm during the morning rush hour in Beijing.(AP)

The Chinese capital Beijing was shrouded in thick brown dust on Monday morning as a result of heavy winds blowing in from Inner Mongolia and other parts of northwestern China.

The China Meteorological Administration announced a yellow alert on Monday morning, saying that the sandstorms had spread from Inner Mongolia into the provinces of Gansu, Shanxi and Hebei, which surrounds Beijing.

Beijing's official air quality index reached a maximum level of 500 on Monday morning, with floating particles known as PM10 reaching 2,000 micrograms per cubic metre in some districts.

Readings of PM2.5, smaller particles that infiltrate the lungs, were also approaching 300 micrograms per cubic metre, far higher than China's standard of 35 micrograms.

Beijing faces regular sandstorms in March and April as a result of its proximity to the massive Gobi desert as well as deforestation throughout northern China.

Beijing and surrounding regions have been suffering from relatively high levels of pollution in recent weeks, with the city also shrouded in smog during the opening of parliament starting on March 5.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Genocide by Pak Army in former east Pakistan needs to be globally recognised

Chinese factories burnt down in Myanmar; Beijing worried about its citizens

WHO says surveillance systems working as nations pause AstraZeneca Covid shots

Germany, Italy, France hit pause on AstraZeneca Covid vaccine amid safety fears
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP