Chinese crew successfully dock with space station: Report
world news

Chinese crew successfully dock with space station: Report

The Shenzhou-13 vessel carrying the three had docked with the radial port of the space station
The Long March-2F Y13 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft and three astronauts in China's second crewed mission to build its own space station, launches at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China (REUTERS)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 05:14 AM IST
AFP |

Three astronauts successfully docked with China's new space station Saturday, state media said, on what is set to be the country's longest crewed mission to date.

The Shenzhou-13 vessel carrying the three had docked with the radial port of the space station, state-run news agency Xinhua quotes the China Manned Space Agency as saying in a brief dispatch.

