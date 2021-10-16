Chinese crew successfully dock with space station: Report
The Shenzhou-13 vessel carrying the three had docked with the radial port of the space station
Published on Oct 16, 2021 05:14 AM IST
AFP |
Three astronauts successfully docked with China's new space station Saturday, state media said, on what is set to be the country's longest crewed mission to date.
The Shenzhou-13 vessel carrying the three had docked with the radial port of the space station, state-run news agency Xinhua quotes the China Manned Space Agency as saying in a brief dispatch.
