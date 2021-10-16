Chinese crew successfully dock with space station: Report

Three astronauts successfully docked with China's new space station Saturday, state media said, on what is set to be the country's longest crewed mission to date.

The Shenzhou-13 vessel carrying the three had docked with the radial port of the space station, state-run news agency Xinhua quotes the China Manned Space Agency as saying in a brief dispatch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON