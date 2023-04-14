China says no weapons exports to parties in Ukraine conflict

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang on Friday said Beijing won’t sell weapons to either side in the Ukraine war , the highest Chinese politician to say so while addressing Western concerns that China could be ready to provide military assistance to ally, Russia.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang attends a joint press conference with Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Regarding the export of military items, China adopts a prudent and responsible attitude,” Qin said at a news conference alongside visiting German foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock.

“China will not provide weapons to relevant parties of the conflict, and manage and control the exports of dual-use items in accordance with laws and regulations,” Qin said, according to a report by the Associated Press from Beijing.

Beijing, while claiming neutrality in the war, has so far refused to describe Moscow’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine as an invasion and instead blamed the US and NATO for provoking Moscow.

China has also helped Russia economically, expanding trade ties with the country.

Qin reiterated China’s willingness to help find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In February, China called for a “gradual” de-escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis and an eventual “comprehensive ceasefire” in a 12-point position paper to end the war as Moscow’s invasion of the eastern European country dragged into the second year.

On her part, German foreign minister Baerbock urged Beijing to ask “the Russian aggressor to stop the war” in Ukraine, saying “no other country has more influence on Russia than China”.

“It is good that China has signalled its commitment to a solution but I have to say frankly that I wonder why the Chinese position so far does not include a call on the aggressor Russia to stop the war,” she said, according to agency reports.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON