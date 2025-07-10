4 Chinese nationals held for photographing Rafale jets at Greek airbase

Four Chinese nationals were arrested in Greece for photographing French-made Rafale fighter jets and filming sensitive areas around the Hellenic Aerospace Industry (HAI) and the 114th Combat Wing. Security personnel at the HAI reportedly noticed the group taking photos in restricted areas and asked them to leave. (Representational Image - X)

Among those arrested are a woman, two men and a younger individual, all of whom are in police custody, India Today reported.

Security personnel at the HAI reportedly noticed the group taking photos in restricted areas and asked them to leave. However, they continued filming from a nearby bridge, specifically capturing images of the Rafale jets stationed at the Tanagra airbase.

The Hellenic Air Force Police swiftly intervened and detained the group after they ignored repeated warnings. The accused were handed over to local authorities in Tanagra, located northeast of Athens.

As per initial information, a large cache of photographic material is now under forensic review. Greek security agencies are probing whether the incident was part of a larger intelligence-gathering operation.

According to French military intelligence, the Rafale jet, which is already in use by nations like Egypt, Greece, India, and the United Arab Emirates, has been the focus of a global Chinese disinformation campaign at the time of this arrest.

One of the most sophisticated multirole fighter jets in the world is the Rafale, which was created by Dassault Aviation in France. After the Indian Air Force used it during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan earlier this year, it attracted a lot of attention from around the world.

Chinese embassies allegedly launched a concerted disinformation campaign to disparage Rafale jets, particularly after India deployed them during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism that was responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack, according to an Associated Press report.

The AP report, which cited French military and intelligence officials, claimed that Beijing used its foreign missions to influence existing and potential buyers of the Rafale, urging them to opt for Chinese-made alternatives instead.