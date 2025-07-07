How China targeted Rafale reputation after Operation Sindoor | French intel reveals

China reportedly used its embassies to spread doubts about the performance of France’s flagship Rafale fighter jets after India’s Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. As per French intelligence, China deployed its embassies to undermine the sales and reputation of the fighter jets. Defence attaches in Chinese embassies were asked to lead the charge to undermine the sale and performance of Rafale jets(REUTERS)

As per a report by the Associated Press, defence attachés in Chinese embassies were asked to lead the charge to undermine the sale and performance of Rafale jets as part of an effort to get countries to stop buying the French military fighter.

Sales of the Rafale fighter jet and other armaments are a big business for the French defence industry. The sale of the flagship jets have also aided Paris in strengthening ties with other nations, especially in Asia where China is becoming the dominant regional power.

As per AP, the findings were revealed by a French military official on the condition of anonymity. France’s accusation also comes as it claims to fight a disinformation campaign against its flagship Rafale jet.

France further added that the disinformation campaign has been fuelled by Pakistan and its close ally China after Islamabad claimed it downed five Indian Air Force aircraft during the four-day conflict in May.

What has Pakistan claimed?

Four days after the military conflict between India and Pakistan, Islamabad claimed it had downed five Indian planes, which included three Rafales.

India, on the other hand, has claimed it suffered military losses, but has not revealed the total number of aircraft and jets lost during Operation Sindoor.

French air force chief Gen Jerome Bellanger shared he saw evidence pointing to only 3 Indian losses — a Rafale, a Russian-made Sukhoi and a Mirage 2000, which is an earlier generation French-made jet. While India stays mum, the French official added that it would count as the first combat loss of a Rafale.

What does French intel say?

As per French intelligence, Pakistan’s claim caused it to face questions regarding the Rafale’s performance from other countries hoping to buy the French fighter jets as well as the eight countries France has sold them to.

Amid the claims of a disinformation campaign against Rafale, French intel revealed that Chinese officials lobbied potential clients to ditch the Rafale. Despite it’s claims, France has been unable to link the disinformation campaign directly to Beijing.

China has dismissed the allegations as “slander.”

“The relevant claims are pure groundless rumors and slander. China has consistently maintained a prudent and responsible approach to military exports, playing a constructive role in regional and global peace and stability,” Ministry of National Defence in Beijing told the AP.