Saturday, May 31, 2025
‘Operation Sindoor India's biggest, most successful anti-terror mission’: PM Narendra Modi in Bhopal

ByAniruddha Dhar
May 31, 2025 01:06 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi said, “Our armed forces demolished terror camps deep inside areas that even the Pakistani army wouldn’t have imagined.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a massive public gathering in Bhopal, where he lauded Operation Sindoor as the biggest and most successful anti-terror operation in India's history.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. (PTI)
Highlighting the operation’s significance, PM Narendra Modi said, “Our armed forces demolished terror camps deep inside areas that even the Pakistani army wouldn’t have imagined. Operation Sindoor has made it clear that a proxy war through terrorists is completely unacceptable.”

In a strong message to Pakistan and terror sponsors, the Prime Minister added, “We will now strike inside your territory, and those who support terrorists will also have to pay a heavy price.”

Saturday, May 31, 2025
