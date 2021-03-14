Home / World News / Chinese staff injured in Myanmar factory attacks, says China's embassy
The embassy asked for security to be guaranteed quickly, a statement on the embassy's Facebook page said, describing the situation as "very severe".
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 10:45 PM IST
The embassy said that Chinese citizens in Myanmar had also been warned.(AP)

China's embassy in Myanmar said many Chinese staff were injured and trapped when factories in the Hlaingthaya district of Yangon were looted and destroyed.

The embassy asked for security to be guaranteed quickly, a statement on the embassy's Facebook page said, describing the situation as "very severe". It said Chinese citizens in Myanmar had also been warned.

"Some Chinese businesses' factories were looted and destroyed and many Chinese staff were injured and trapped," it said, without giving details of injuries.

