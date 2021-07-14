Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Choksi's arrival a speculation, says Antigua
Choksi's arrival a speculation, says Antigua

Choksi, on a surety of Eastern Caribbean dollars 10,000 ( ₹275,000), has been allowed by Dominica high court to travel to Antigua to get medical treatment till he is fit to travel back.
By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
JUL 14, 2021
Mehul Choksi

A day after the Dominican high court granted bail to Mehul Choksi and allowed him to travel to Antigua and Barbuda for medical treatment, a senior official in Antiguan government said the fugitive businessman’s arrival at the island was “mere speculation”.

“Choksi is still in Dominica. We have not been informed (of his arrival). There have been no arrangements (yet) to receive him (in Antigua). All these are mere speculations about (him) arriving on a private medical jet,” said Lionel Hurst, the chief of staff to Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

Hurst, however, refused to comment on whether the Antiguan government has made a decision on Dominican court order. Choksi, on a surety of Eastern Caribbean dollars 10,000 ( 275,000), has been allowed by Dominica high court to travel to Antigua to get medical treatment till he is fit to travel back. He is expected to take an air ambulance on Wednesday.

