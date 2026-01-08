Edit Profile
      Clashes between residents, mining company operators leave 4 dead in Afghanistan

      Three residents and one company employee were killed in the violence that occurred Tuesday in the Chah Ab district of Takhar province

      Published on: Jan 08, 2026 2:43 PM IST
      PTI
      Clashes between residents and operators of a gold mining company in northern Afghanistan left four people dead and five others injured, officials have said.

      In 2023, Afghanistan's ruling Taliban government said it had signed seven mining contracts amounting to USD 6.5 billion in investment, in the biggest such round of deals since seizing power in 2021. (AFP/Representational Image)
      Three residents and one company employee were killed in the violence that occurred Tuesday in the Chah Ab district of Takhar province, Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qane said. He did not specify what triggered the clashes or who owns the company.

      In a statement, Qane said a company security employee and a resident were arrested in connection with the violence. He said security forces quickly restored order, and the deputy governor of Takhar had also visited the district to assess the situation.

      The company's operations have been suspended, Qane said.

      Akbar Haqani, the provincial spokesman, said authorities visited the area where clashes erupted and further details will be released after officials conclude their investigation.

      In 2023, Afghanistan's ruling Taliban government said it had signed seven mining contracts amounting to USD 6.5 billion in investment, in the biggest such round of deals since seizing power in 2021.

      Afghanistan is rich in minerals including coal, copper, iron ore, zinc, gold, and silver.

