Video: Claude Monet painting covered with mashed potatoes by protesters

Letzte Generation (Last Generation) campaigners threw mashed potatoes at Claude Monet's 'Les Meules' painting at the Potsdam's Barberini museum in Germany on Sunday.

The iconic artwork- which sold for $110million (£96m) in 2019 - was completely covered by the mashed potatoes in the latest demonstration following a series of similar protests by different climate groups across Europe.

Earlier, Just Stop Oil (JSO) members has drenched Vincent Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' painting with tomato soup.

Letzte Generation said on Twitter, "We are asking society the same question as 2 women with #Tomatensuppe at London's National Gallery last week: What is worth more, art or life? "More and more people refuse to accept the destruction and endangerment of human beings, to accept life in silence."

“We make this #Monet the stage and the public the audience. If it takes a painting – with #MashedPotatoes or #TomatoSoup thrown at it – to make society remember that the fossil fuel course is killing us all: Then we'll give you #MashedPotatoes on a painting!,” a spokesperson said.

