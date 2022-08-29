‘Climate catastrophe’: Pak floods affect millions, WHO reviews situation| Top 10

Floods in Pakistan - that have killed over 1,000 people since June and has affected more than 30 million people - have now garnered worldwide attention with experts saying that climate change is happening here and now. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday condoled the deaths and said the world health body was reviewing the situation and assessing the risk of spread of infectious diseases.

Here are top updates on the flood situation in Pakistan

1. "My thoughts are with the families who lost loved ones due to severe floods in Pakistan. @WHO teams are assessing the risk of infectious diseases and the accessibility of healthcare. We will continue to support the @GovtofPakistan with medical supplies and expertise,” the WHO chief wrote in his tweet on the floods.

2. Senator Sherry Rehman, the federal minister for climate change in Pakistan, has said that the country is facing a “serious climate catastrophe, one of the hardest in the decade”.

3. “This season we witnessed a completely unprecedented downpour with the current 8th spell of rainfall when the average is usually 4-5, which is why many were unprepared. Our infrastructure is paralyzed & people are desperate for shelter and food,” she had said in another clip on Twitter.

4. The United Nations last week announced a relief of about $3 million for those affected by the deluge.

5. In the flood-affected parts, an official statement said, the UN funds would be used for health, nutrition, food security, and water and sanitation services.

6. Massive destruction has been reported from parts of the country with lakhs of houses having been destroyed.

7. "People have lost their homes, livestock, harvest-ready crops, and their only sources of livelihood, the UN press statement read, adding that "infrastructure across the country has suffered massive damage, and roads, bridges, and buildings have been washed away".

8. The United Kingdom too has announced a relief of $1.5 million for the parts that are worst hit by the deluge.

9. Pakistan has reported a loss of $3 billion between 2000 and 2019 due to extreme weather events, the UK government highlighted in a recent statement, citing the Global Climate Risk Index.

10. Among other countries that have expressed support are Canada.

(With inputs from AP)

