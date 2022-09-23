Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Climate disaster will not stay in Pakistan: PM Sharif warns United Nations

Climate disaster will not stay in Pakistan: PM Sharif warns United Nations

world news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 11:08 PM IST

“Pakistan has never seen a more stark and devastating example of the impact of global warming. Life in Pakistan has changed forever,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, on Friday. (AP)
AFP |

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned the United Nations Friday that climate disasters will not remain confined to his country, in the wake of devastating floods.

"What happened in Pakistan will not stay in Pakistan," he said.

