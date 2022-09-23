Climate disaster will not stay in Pakistan: PM Sharif warns United Nations
Published on Sep 23, 2022 11:08 PM IST
“Pakistan has never seen a more stark and devastating example of the impact of global warming. Life in Pakistan has changed forever,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.
AFP |
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned the United Nations Friday that climate disasters will not remain confined to his country, in the wake of devastating floods.
"What happened in Pakistan will not stay in Pakistan," he said.
"Pakistan has never seen a more stark and devastating example of the impact of global warming. Life in Pakistan has changed forever."
