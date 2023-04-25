Good morning, goodbye! CNN's Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins cheerfully bid farewell to Don Lemon

CNN's Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins recently returned to the airwaves following the sudden departure of their former co-host Don Lemon. Although Lemon's exit was marred by scandal and controversy, Harlow and Collins wished him well with cheerful enthusiasm.

CNN's Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins cheerfully bid farewell to Don Lemon

Harlow and Collins wished Lemon a sour-free future after CNN firing.

During Tuesday's program, the two newswomen appeared to be in good spirits, despite Lemon's abrupt firing. In just 39 seconds, they acknowledged Lemon's departure and read a statement from CNN CEO Chris Licht.

"Good morning, everyone. It is Tuesday, April 25th. Welcome to CNN this morning. We’re so glad you’re with us. We do begin, though, with news about this show. As you may have heard yesterday, CNN parted ways with anchor Don Lemon. In a statement, CNN CEO Chris Licht thanked Don for his contributions over the past 17 years, writing in part, Don will forever be a part of the CNN family. We wish him well and we’ll be cheering him on in his future endeavors," said Harlow.

Collins, who had reportedly clashed with Lemon in the past, echoed Harlow's sentiments, saying, "Absolutely. Of course, Don was a big part of this show over the last six months. He was one of the first anchors on CNN to have me on his show. That’s something I’ll obviously never forget. I agree with Chris. We wish him the best."

Harlow then added, "Yeah, we certainly do. Don was one of my first friends here at CNN, and I’m so thankful to have worked alongside him and for his support for nearly 15 years here. And I wish him all good things ahead."

Despite Lemon's controversial exit, Harlow and Collins took the high road and remained professional, focusing on the future of their show and their dedication to their viewers. While Lemon may no longer be a part of the CNN family, Harlow and Collins have made it clear that they remain committed to bringing their viewers the news every morning.

