'I am stunned', here's what Don Lemon said on getting squeezed out of CNN after fiery debate with GOP candidate

CNN's former anchor, Don Lemon, has been terminated after a heated debate with GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. The argument took place during an episode of "CNN This Morning" where they discussed the Civil Rights movement, black Americans, and the Second Amendment.

Lemon's visible irritability during the conversation may have been a contributing factor to his departure from the cable news network, as per reports.

During the interview, producers were seen trying to assist Lemon as the debate got heated. However, Lemon was seen getting frustrated with the earpiece in his ear and asking them to stop talking.

This is not the first time Lemon has been in the news for his controversial statements. His comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley being "past her prime" at 51 were called sexist. He also reportedly belittled anchor Kaitlan Collins after being forced to share the spotlight.

Here is what Don tweeted-

Lemon was upset about his sudden termination from CNN and claimed that he was taken by surprise. However, CNN stated that he was given an opportunity to meet with management, but he chose to release a statement on Twitter instead.

The firing of Don Lemon has sparked discussions about the limitations of free speech in media and the accountability of anchors to maintain impartiality and professionalism during on-air discussions.

CNN tweeted that Don Lemon's statement about the events that morning was incorrect and that he was offered a meeting with management, but he chose to release a statement on Twitter instead.