Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Codeshare agreement signed between Air France-KLM and Indigo
world news

Codeshare agreement signed between Air France-KLM and Indigo

25 new Indian destinations have opened for Air France-KLM, with several new routes opening up for Indigo by a codeshare agreement signed on Thursday. 
IndiGo will also be able to sell seats on the European airline group's flights on more than 250 routes
Published on Dec 23, 2021 03:31 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Air France-KLM and IndiGo on Thursday announced that they have entered into a codeshare agreement that allows each airline to sell seats on the other's flights.

With this new partnership, Air France and KLM will offer their customers access to 25 new Indian destinations, a joint statement mentioned.

This means that once the codeshare agreement comes into force, Air France-KLM group will be able to sell seats, on its distribution system, of IndiGo flights on 25 domestic routes.

Similarly, IndiGo will also be able to sell seats on the European airline group's flights on more than 250 routes, the joint statement noted.

In a codeshare agreement, each airline on its distribution system can sell seats of other's flights.  

From their hubs in Paris and Amsterdam, Air France and KLM operate flights to four Indian cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

"Subject to government approval, this cooperation (codeshare) will start in February 2022," the statement mentioned.

IndiGo also has codeshare agreements with Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and American Airlines.

RELATED STORIES

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year. However, limited passenger flights have been operating between India and approximately 32 countries, including France and the Netherlands, under 'air bubble' arrangements. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
international flights indigo airlines air france
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron alert
Ludhiana Blast
Christmas 2021
Online payment rules
PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi Covid 19 Meeting
National Farmers Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP