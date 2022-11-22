Video: Small plane crashes into building in Colombia, all 8 onboard die

A small plane crashed into a residential area of Colombia's second-largest city Medellin, airport authorities and the mayor said. Medellin's Mayor, Daniel Quintero, said that all on board were killed in the accident.

“There has been a plane accident in the Belen Rosales sector. The full capacity of government has been activated to assist the victims,” Daniel Quintero said.

Watch video here:

Se ha presentado el accidente de una avioneta en el sector de Belen Rosales. Todas las capacidades de la administración se han activado para socorrer a las Victimas. pic.twitter.com/Vj5qaJBc8T — Daniel Quintero Calle (@QuinteroCalle) November 21, 2022

The plane took off from Olaya Herrera airport in the morning. It later reported an engine failure before crashing into a house. Thick plumes of black smoke were seen in the air after the crash in videos widely shared on social media as firefighters were seen working to douse flames.

The emergency services in the city were rushed to the scene. The aircraft had eight people on board including six passengers and two crew members. So far, there are no reports of anyone had been injured or killed in the house.

According to the emergency services, the plane crash-landed into a house, destroying its upper floors.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail